ANDERSON — Barbara “Bob” Camp Howard, 84, of Anderson, passed away September 24, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and the best mother in the world.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 27th, from 2 - 3 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church with funeral service following. Bill Barlow and Jimmy Cox will officiate. Burial will be in Grassy Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brian Calvert, Ed Putman, Michael Gooch, Zac Eastep, James Shedd and Logan Killen; honorary, Jeffrey Calvert and Lathyn Siniard.
Bob was preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Bo Howard; parents, Leroy and Irene Camp and her daughter, Gwen Siniard. She is survived by her daughters, Tracey (Ed) Putman and Stacey (Brian) Calvert; grandchildren, Amanda (Zac) Eastep, April (Michael) Gooch, Jeffrey Calvert, Mattie Putman; great-grandchildren, Logan (Katie) Killen, Lathyn Siniard, Bella Gooch, Laine Eastep, Hannah and Kenzie Eastep; sister, Pat (Aaron) Johnson; special nieces and nephews; and special friend, Joyce Abney.
The family would like to thank Encompass Hospice and Stephanie, Kayla and Constance for their loving care.
We love you Mom!
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the Howard family.
