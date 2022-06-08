HOOVER
Barbara Burleson Myrick, age 88, of Hoover, Alabama died June 7th, 2022.
A native of Winfield, Alabama, she was a 1955 graduate of Florence State Teachers College (now UNA), a former employee of Reynolds Metals Company – Alloys Plant, and the widow of the late Mr. Dewey Harold Myrick.
Mrs. Myrick was of the Christian faith and a member of Riverchase United Methodist Church. She was also a member of Cahawba Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.
She was preceded in death by her husband, and her parents, William Wymon Burleson and Gola Mae (Trull) Burleson.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Don Miller of Hoover; a granddaughter, Rachel Miller of Hoover; a brother, William G. Burleson of Huntsville; nieces, Genie Griffin, Sherry Delancey, and Lisa Mitchell (Tom) as well as her husband’s nieces and nephews, Donna Haraway (Rickey), Susan Cosby (Jamie), John Williams, and Joe Williams (Michelle).
The family will receive visitors on Thursday, June 9th from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home with a graveside service beginning at 3 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the staff at Affinity Hospice (especially Jennifer and Tiffany) and sitters from Home Instead (Carmen) for the excellent care received as well as Dr. Gerald Norris and his staff at Southview Medical Group.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the University of North Alabama Foundation (UNA Box 5113, Florence, AL 35632) or The Oakland Volunteer Fire Department (5300 County Road 15, Florence, AL 35633)
May she rest in peace.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
