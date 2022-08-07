HATTON — Barbara Saint Byars, 83, died August 6, 2022. Funeral service will be at 3 p.m., Tuesday, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Terry officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to the service. Interment will follow the funeral service at Moulton Memory Gardens.
Visit https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fwww.bradfordlawrencefh.com&c=E,1,kEmlB_yWBjDNyiFTAXIu1z19hflWq8RiE96f-_QUOcCTpicV_kIO72L7r8gOD-_BjLD_DxG6Axw0EhlXP8jwwJD0KBHh6iT3Iyg6zIWT5Kah4Q,,&typo=1
to leave online condolences and to order flowers.
Commented