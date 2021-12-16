FLORENCE
Barbara Coats (Skipworth), 70 of Florence, AL, passed away on Monday, December 13th, 2021. Family and close friends will gather Saturday, December 18th at 1 P.M. with a celebration of her life beginning at 2 P.M. The celebration will be held at Florence Bible Church, 2301 North Wood Avenue, Florence, AL 35630.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother, daughter and brother. She is survived by her husband, brothers, sons and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society in her memory at www.cancer.org/involved/donate.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
