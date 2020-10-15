FLORENCE — Barbara Delene Riley, 72, died October 13, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will follow in the chapel with burial in Greenview Memorial Park. She was the wife of Billy Riley.

