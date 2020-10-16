FLORENCE — Barbara Delene Riley, 72 of Florence, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center after a sudden illness. She was retired as a nurse.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Greenview Funeral Home from 11:30 until 12:30. Funeral service will follow in the Chapel with Andy Kizer officiating; burial will follow Greenview Memorial Park.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harrison and Bessie Cumming. She is survived by her husband, Billy Riley; sons, Darrell Scott (Becky), Florence and Jason Scott (Cassie), Huntsville; daughters, Stacey Franks (Michael), Florence and Robin Pruitt, Florence; brother, Johnny Smith; sister, Joann Ingram; grandchildren, Anthony Ingram (Tiffany), Delana Crosslin (Cody), Carl Scott, Timothy Scott, Dylan Pruitt, Deona Hughes (Ryan), and Memphis Scott; and great-grandchildren, McKenna Crosslin, Tristan Ingram, Kennedy Crosslin, Bryleigh Scott, Hunter Scott, and Jonah Ingram.
Pallbearers will be Mike Riley, Norman Riley, Nate Russell, Eddie Russell, Carl Scott, and Randall Wear.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented