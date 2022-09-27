PHIL CAMPBELL — Barbara E. Weeks, 69, died September 24, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 7 pm. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 7 p.m. in the chapel. She was the wife of Dellion Jr. Weeks.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.