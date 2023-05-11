RUSSELLVILLE — Barbara Ellen Owens, 79, died May 9, 2023. A private family service was held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Tharptown Cemetery with Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you