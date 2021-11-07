TUSCUMBIA — Barbara Gail Reed Elliott, age 84, of Tuscumbia, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, November 5, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, November 7, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Tim Griffin officiating. Interment will be in Barton Cemetery.
Barbara was a member of Hook Street Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years. Barbara also loved southern gospel music and sang with the local group “The Grains of Sand.”
She was preceded in death by her husband, R.C. Elliott; and siblings, Geraldine Byrd, Frances O’Hara, Lemmon Reed, Ben Reed, and Betty Brown.
Barbara is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, of whom she was particularly close to, Paula Vanderford and husband Neal; and their children Cody (Alex), Alex, and Colton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hook Street Baptist Church, 1021 N. Hook Street, Tuscumbia, AL 35674.
An online guest registry is available at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com
Commented