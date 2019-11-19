FLORENCE — Barbara Faye Smith Thrasher, 76, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Florence Nursing and Rehab.
Visitation will be Thursday November 21, 2019 at Greenview Funeral Home from 1 to 2 p.m. Graveside service will follow at McGlamery Cemetery at 2:45 p.m.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Thrasher; father, Homer Allen Smith; mother, Ernestine Cameron Smith Rodda; daughter, Christi Atchley; brother, Donald Smith.
She is survived by brothers, David Smith (Dale) and Rex Rodda (Cheryl); grandchildren, Shelby Robnett (Jeremy), Anna Burks, (Cole) and Dylan Atchley; great-grandchildren, Ryker Robnett and Rhett Robnett.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented