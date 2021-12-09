FLORENCE — Mrs. Barbara Gail “Bobbie Gail” Jackson, 66 of Florence, passed Thursday, December 2, 2021.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, 6-7:00 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, AL. Funeral service for Mrs. Jackson will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Christ Chapel, Florence, Rev. Bobby Gurley, officiating. Burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Florence. The body will be placed in the church at 1:00 p.m. The public viewing will be placed in the church at 1:00 p.m.
Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.
