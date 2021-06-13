TUSCUMBIA
Barbara Gail Hand, 72, Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, June 14, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Westside Baptist Church, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Kirk Bishop and Joel Hand officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Missionary Baptist Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Barbara was a native of Tuscumbia and member of Westside Baptist Church. She loved gardening, crafting, sewing, and painting. But most of all, she loved playing with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Woodrow “Woody” Borden, and mother, Vera Borden.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 52 years, Kenneth Hand; daughters, Gina Hand (Denton), Laurie Beth Hand, and Kimberley Hand (Timothy Hill); brothers, Ronnie Borden (Donna) and Timothy “Timmy” Borden; sisters, Laura Ezekiel (Bobby) and Sandra Borden; grandchildren, Hannah Brooks (Ty), Levi Hill, Logan Hill, and Ella Hill; and great-grandchild, Haisley Brooks.
Pallbearers will be Ty Brooks, Derek Ezekiel, Chris Hand, Casey Hardy, Aaron Hand, and Bobby Fountain. Levi Hill will serve as honorary pallbearer.
The family offers special thanks to Dr. Jennifer Carter at Northwest Alabama Cancer Canter.
