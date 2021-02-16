LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Barbara Gail Royse Smith, 73, died February 14, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mars Hill Baptist Church, Lawrenceburg, with the service following at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was a retired contract manager for Vanity Fair. Neal Funeral Home is directing.

