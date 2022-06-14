HALEYVILLE — Barbara Gail Slatton, 74, died June 12, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Graveside service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Winston Memorial Cemetery, Haleyville.

