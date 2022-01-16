MUSCLE SHOALS — Barbara Ledlow Herring, age 88, of Muscle Shoals, died Friday, January 14, 2022. The family will have a private funeral service. Interment will be in Old Brick Cemetery.
She was born on June 26, 1933 to the late Elmer and Mary Frances Boykin.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Herring was preceded in death by her sisters, Margie Davis, Alma Danley, Katie Maxwell, and Georgie Ledlow; her first husband and father of her children, Roman Richard Ledlow; and second husband, William “Bill” Herring.
Survivors include her children, Melinda Clayton and husband Anthony, and Phillip Ledlow; grandchildren, Wendy Clayton, Phillip Bassham (J.D.), Jody Ledlow (Ashley), and Kyle Clayton (April); and great grandchildren, Romin, Loid, Oates, Ely, Alexas, Jaidah, Clay, Riley, Emily, and Easton.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Nitrate City Volunteer Fire Department.
An online guest registry is available at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
