FLORENCE — Barbara Herston Carbine, 86, of Florence, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. She was a member of Lone Cedar Church of Christ.
Private funeral service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Greenview Memorial Chapel at 1:00 p.m. with Sydney Fulford officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. There will be no public visitation.
Mrs. Carbine was preceded in death by her son, Denzel Harve Carbine; father, James Samuel Herston and mother, Myrtle Hurd Herston.
Mrs. Carbine is survived by her husband, Eugene Ronald Carbine; sons, James Ronald Carbine (Dewanda), Franklin, TN, Russell Lee Carbine (Anna), Florence, AL; daughter-in-law, Glenda M. Carbine, Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Tiffany R. Goolesby (John David), Samuel H. Carbine, Ashley C. Hammer (Charles), Elizabeth C. Budde (Derek), Kristen C Alford (Beau), Allyssa B. Carbine, and Caleb L. Carbine (Laura Beth); great-grandchildren, William Banks Alford, Riley Merritt Hammer, Denzel Holden Carbine, Isabella Rose Carbine, John Carter Goolesby and Emma Christian Goolesby.
Active pallbearers will be Samuel Carbine, Caleb Carbine, Charles Hammer, John David Goolesby, Phil Lyons and Jimmy Carbine. Honorary pallbearers will be Doug Peck, Tommy Hale, James Griffin, Jerry May, Bill Allen, Cesar Acosta and Alexis Acosta.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to House for Hope Foundation, Inc. c/o 621 Bradley Court, Franklin, TN 37067.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
