LEIGHTON — Barbara Ann Bobo Holley passed from this life into Glory on May 29, 2021. Visitation was Monday, May 31, from 6 until 8 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Tuesday, June 1, at 11 a.m., in the funeral home chapel, with Paul Haley officiating. The committal service will follow at 3 p.m. in Odom Cemetery, Auburntown, TN.
Barbara was an amazing wife, mother, sister, and friend to all who knew her. She was a life-long servant of God, and a member of Leighton Church of Christ. Barbara was the manager of the Leighton Senior Center and took great joy in helping others. She loved to garden, embroider, and work in her yard. Push mowing the grass was one of her favorite pastimes. Barbara enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved music and the radio was always playing in her home.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, A.C. and Joann Bobo.
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Thomas Holley; two daughters, Lacey McCann (Travis) and Cherish Holley; two daughters-in-heart, Kerri Harrison and Whitney Farris (Ross); one sister, Helen Pruitt (Roy) of VA; one brother, Bob Bobo (Joelene) of TN; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends who were like family.
Serving as pallbearers will be Travis McCann, Willy West, Tim Mardis, BJ Bobo, Jacob Bobo, and Jeremy Palmer.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Leighton Senior Center.
The family expresses special thanks to Dr. Wesley Deselle for the love and care that he provided for Barbara.
