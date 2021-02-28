MUSCLE SHOALS — Barbara Irene McGraw, 82, died February 25, 2021. Services will be private. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. She was the wife of the late Pat McGraw. Condolences may be left a wfunerals.com

