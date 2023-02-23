MUSCLE SHOALS — Barbara J. Wiginton, age 72, went home to dwell with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. She was surrounded by her family whom she loved unconditionally. Barb’s written comment: “I will go to be with my Heavenly Father who is my refuge and who has prepared my place to live forever.”

