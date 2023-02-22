MUSCLE SHOALS — Barbara J. Wiginton, 72, died February 21, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you