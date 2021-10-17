FLORENCE
Barbara Jane (affectionately known as “BJ”) Dexter, after a courageous battle with cancer, passed from this life into Paradise on October 6, 2021. BJ was born in Oakdale, TN on August 18, 1936. She graduated from Deshler High School in 1954 and attended Florence State Teachers College. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earnest Lacy and Harriet Howard Underwood and her first husband, LTC James Gayle Frisbie Sr. US Army (Ret).
She is survived by her second husband, Col Charles E. Dexter, US Army (Ret) of Ormond Beach, FL; one sister, Marcia Jean Gullett of Sheffield, AL; one son, James G.Frisbie Jr. (Dana) of Florence, AL; two grandsons, Christopher Frisbie of Florence, AL., Ryan Frisbie of Nashville, TN; and one granddaughter, Sarah Frisbie Steele (Doug) of Birmingham, AL.
She was perhaps most admired for her life-long activities centered around her marriages to two career US Army Officers, both active duty and retired. Her life was filled with worldwide experiences and newly developed interests. Among her numerous wifely-duties and fond personal associations were serving as president and leader of Army Officers Wives Clubs in several military installations from New Mexico to West Germany. She was the proud teacher, sponsor, and mentor for many young officer wives helping them with their chosen new-found life as loving, patriotic and devoted army wives. BJ committed herself to enhancing their self worth, love of family, and allegiance to the United States.
Following her years as active duty officer’s wife and upon retirement in Florida she became known for her excellence as a hostess. Everyone wanted to be on the guest lists for her famous annual Christmas parties. She was a fantastic cook and even entertained guests with her beautiful piano playing and singalongs evoking much praise from guests and, yes, the listening neighbors. She and husband Charlie were members of the Daytona Beach Yacht Club and the Oceanside Golf and Country Club of Ormond Beach, FL where arguably she was touted as the most “dined” member in almost twenty years. She loved dining at Oceanside and appreciated the management, kitchen and wait staff, especially during her prolonged illness. Also in her later retired years she became a strong advocate and outspoken supporter of the Constitution of the United States and those politically affiliated with its conservative principles and values. BJ loved Jesus, family, country, dogs, cooking, sewing, swimming, and playing piano.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church downtown Florence, AL on October 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation for family and friends one hour before the service. Her son, Jim and Rev. Brandon Miles will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local Hospice affiliates.
