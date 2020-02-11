FLORENCE — Barbara Jane Patterson Lafevers was born October 25, 1940 in Florence, AL the daughter of the late Luther and Zella Ayers Patterson.She was united in marriage to Franklin Lafevers on March 12, 1960. They were happily married until his death on March 27, 2006. Mrs. Lafevers departed this life on February 8, 2020 in Florence at the age of 79 Years, 3 Months, 14 Days.
She is survived by a daughter, Valerie Lafevers and friend (Meredith) of Lutts, TN; a son, Van Lafevers and girlfriend Rosie of Lutts, TN; two brothers, James Patterson of Collinwood, TN and D.E. Patterson of Savannah, TN; three grandchildren, Angel Lafevers Williamson, Zackary Lafevers and Kayla Lafevers; two step-grandchildren, Dominic Warren, Gunner Warren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs Lafevers was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Lafevers; two sons, Vincent Lafevers, Victor Franklin Lafevers; four brothers, Cecil Patterson, Waylon Patterson, Leroy Patterson, Sammy Patterson; two sisters, Velma Maddalooza, Ruth Bugg.
Services will be held today, February 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church in Collinwood, TN with Greg Eaton, Steven Stults, Keith Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in the Piney Grove Cemetery at Cypress Inn, TN. Visitation was held February 10th at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Collinwood from 5 to 9 and today at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.
