FLORENCE — Barbara Jean Austin Watkins, 83, Florence, passed away January 17, 2022, at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home. Mrs. Watkins was self-employed and a homemaker.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Faith Church, Florence, from 1-3 p.m. The funeral will begin at 3:00 p.m. at Faith Church. Officiating will be Bro. Henry Melton and Bro. Doc Shell.
Mrs. Watkins was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Mary Ruth Austin; her first husband, William Donald McKinney; sister, Carolyn Adams; and brother, Buddy Austin.
She is survived by her husband, Chester F. Watkins; sons, Chuck (Judy) McKinney and Chip Watkins; daughters, Pam (Craig) Bush and Regina (David) Mathis; grandchildren, Molly Mathis, Ryan McKinney, Whitney McKinney, Katie Threet, Alicia Threet, and Ty Threet, Caleb Caperton, and Christopher Caperton; a host of great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Amy Austin; brother-in-law, Jerry Adams; nephews and nieces, Mike Adams, Angie Tomlinson, Pam Hylton and Christy Austin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Marc McCreary, Johnny Wilson, Gene Richey, Tom Bean, Grant Wilks, Bill Glenn, Noel Gann, Davis Hughey, and Mike Curtis.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like any financial gifts to be sent to Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home to be dispersed in equal amounts to the Staff on Station 5, who took such great care of our Mother. Make checks to: MHNRC, Resident Services, 805 Flagg Circle, Florence, AL 35630.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented