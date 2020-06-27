KILLEN — Barbara Jean Bennett Wallace, 80 of Killen, AL, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was a native of Lauderdale Co., was retired from Monarch Tile as an inspector, and was a member of Woodlawn Church of Christ.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Mausoleum with Miles Stutts officiating. Elkins Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rayburn Wallace; and parents, Bill and Vera Bennett.
Survivors include her daughter, Amanda Miller (Brian); sister, Beatrice Hanback (Charles); and grandchildren, Cory Miller (Stella Skinitis) and Hannah Miller (Kamron Potter).
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Jessica at Shoals Hospice and Paula and Nikki at Mitchell Hollingsworth for all their loving care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mars Hill Bible School.
