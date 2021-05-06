F.5.6.21 Barbara Pride.jpg

CHEROKEE — Mrs. Barbara Jean Burns Pride, 74 of Cherokee passed away on April 23, 2021 at home with her family, in Cherokee, AL after a short illness.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, AL.

