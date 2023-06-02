ROGERSVILLE — Barbara Jean Casey, 75, died May 31, 2023. Visitation will be today from 12 to 1 p.m. at Springfield First Baptist Church with the service to follow at the church. Burial will be in Rogersville Funeral Home Cemetery. She was a member of Springfield First Baptist Church. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- White House wants to engage Russia on nuclear arms control in post-treaty world
- National Spelling Bee champ Dev Shah goes from 'despondent' to soaking up the moment
- Centrist parties alarmed as poll shows growing support for German far right
- Erykah Badu basks in her new era of reinvention and expansion
- Just days to spare, Senate gives final approval to debt ceiling deal, sending it to Biden
- Money stored in Venmo and other payment apps could be vulnerable, financial watchdog warns
- Underestimated McCarthy emerges from debt deal empowered as speaker, still threatened by far right
- Kyiv defenses thwart Russia's 6th air assault in 6 days against Ukraine capital
Most Read
Articles
- Florence man dies in 2-vehicle crash
- Plaza project focuses on drainage
- 3 firefighters earn Life-Saving award
- No parole for inmate serving for manslaughter
- Police: Bomb threat the result of art rejection
- Vietnam In Memory wall honors local
- Curator hopes to inspire next generation
- Rogersville man dies after 2-vehicle crash
- Summer tourneys drive home dollars
- Warrior Wig Room is a blessing for cancer patients
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Woman, man lower than the animals (2)
- Downtown parking deck project underway (1)
- Federal agents, prosecutors going after machine-gun conversion devices in Tennessee (1)
- It’s decision time on tax cuts (1)
- Owners of vicious animals must face consequences (1)
- Rec board takes no action on altercation (1)
- Debt ceiling takeaways: Biden's invite to liberal skeptics to 'talk to me,' McCarthy's balancing act (1)
Commented