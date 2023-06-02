ROGERSVILLE — Barbara Jean Casey, 75, died May 31, 2023. Visitation will be today from 12 to 1 p.m. at Springfield First Baptist Church with the service to follow at the church. Burial will be in Rogersville Funeral Home Cemetery. She was a member of Springfield First Baptist Church. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with the family.

