LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Barbara Jean Davis Howell, 80, died June 21, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. a Neal Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 12 p.m. at Scotts Hill Cemetery. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Lawrenceburg.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.