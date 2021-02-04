CARLSBAD, NEW MEXICO — Barbara Jean Franck, 89, a native of Lauderdale County, Alabama, passed away on January 23, 2021 at GOODLIFE Assisted Living Center in Carlsbad, New Mexico where she lived near her daughter and family the past three years.
Mrs. Franck was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she volunteered at the parish school for many years. She graduated from Coffee High School and attended Florence State where she met her husband Oscar E. Franck. She was also a member of the Christen Women’s Club for many years. In her early years she worked for Reynolds Metals before starting a family. She was a homemaker who deeply loved her family.
Family will receive visitors Saturday from 1:30 until 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, a Mass of Christian burial beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Father Joseph Kuzhichalil officiating, burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar E. Franck and her parents, Johnnie and Esther Hayes. Survivors include her daughter, Valerie Franck Dorr (husband, Dana) of Carlsbad, New Mexico and grandson, Morgan Matthew Dorr (wife, Caroline) of Orlando, Florida.
Pallbearers will be Dana Dorr, Morgan Dorr, Derick Franck and John Franck.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented