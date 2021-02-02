FLORENCE — Barbara Jean Franck, 90, died January 23, 2021. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, entombment will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting the family.

