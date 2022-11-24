FLORENCE
Barbara Jean Fulmer Perkins, 90, went to be with Jesus on November 22, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She was born on September 2, 1932, to Floyd and Vernon Fulmer in Florence, Alabama. She grew up in the Central community and graduated from Central High School, and later Larrimore Business College. She married Clarence Wilford Perkins in 1953. The two were married for 55 years.
She worked many different jobs throughout her career and made friends at each one. She believed in working hard and always helped provide for her family. Some knew her as Barbara, some as Jean, some as Barbara Jean, but to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren she was Granny. She was known for her sharp accounting skills, her quick wit, and her endless energy. Her green thumb was evident by her beautiful flowers and thriving tomato plants in her backyard. She tended to her plants daily and they brought her so much joy. An avid bowler, she loved spending time traveling to different tournaments with her teammates until she turned 85. She was the best at finding hidden treasures on weekly yard sale trips, and she was always thinking of what she could find for her family. She loved cooking for her family, and could feed a crowd effortlessly. Her family gathered at her house frequently, and she was always ready to host. She was a loyal member of Cross Point Church of Christ. Her servant heart was known by everyone. She was a caretaker by nature.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Vernon Fulmer; brothers, Norman Fulmer and Everett Fulmer; sister, Eulalia Dougherty; and husband, Wilford Perkins.
She is survived by her children, Renee Graham and Jeff Perkins; grandchildren, Leah Igo (Craig), Abby Cobb (Jeremy), and Lane Perkins; great-grandchildren, Grace Cobb, John Allen Cobb, Darby Igo, Myles Igo, and Wyatt Igo; nieces, Lynne Selby (Ron), Cindy Spraggins (Chris), Kim Perkins Schoppa (Gary); nephew, David Dougherty (Wanda), and a host of cousins.
Visitation will be held at Greenview Funeral Home and Memorial Park on Friday, November 25, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. with a service following in the Chapel at 2:00 p.m.
The family would like to thank Fleming Farms and Huntsville Hospital Caring for Life, for making an impossible situation possible.
