SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — Barbara Jean Hamilton Darby, 85 years young, born November 25, 1937, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2022 surrounded by family at Northeast Baptist Hospital, San Antonio, TX.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Robert Thomas Darby Jr. She is survived by her two children, Roseanna Darby (Johnnie) Thacker and Thomas Glenn Darby; grandchildren, David Thomas (Diana) Darby and Nichole Irene (Tony) Darby; two stepgrandchildren, Trevor Colby and Sierra Colby as well as six great-grandchildren.
She was the daughter of Bayles Hubert Hamilton and Lillian Cleitis (Flemming) Hamilton, both deceased, younger sister to James Hubert Hamilton (Lena), older sister to Joy Carroll (deceased), and sister-in-law to Mary Lou Murphy (deceased), Joanne (Rogers) Kimbrell, Bernard (Shirley) Olive, Kenneth Darby (deceased), David (Sharon) Darby, Randal (Pam) Darby, and Susan (Gary) Morris, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Also two longtime friends, Mary Holland and Joyce Jones and a new friend Lola.
She was a loving and caring person devoted to family and friends. She spent time in Bermuda during WWII with her parents and older brother. She grew up in Florence, Alabama. She followed the love of her life Bob to California, Texas, Utah, and Okinawa among many other places. They loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. She was the one who kept everyone together. She was greatly loved and will be missed.
She will be interred with her loving husband, Bob in the presence of family and friends at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
