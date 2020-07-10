FLORENCE — Barbara Jean Irons Weeks, 78 of Florence, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Barbara owned and managed Scotties Restaurant and was a member of Canaan United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Greenview Memorial Funeral Home from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Brother Bill Beard and Marty Fraley. Burial will be in River Bend Church of Christ Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearer will be Jay-Gunnar Hodges.
Mrs. Weeks was preceded in death by her parents; Authur and Bertha Irons; son, Terry Keith Smith; daughter, Dawn Smith Sparks; and brothers, George Terry Irons, James Mack Irons, Len Irons and Nelson Irons.
Mrs. Weeks is survived by her husband, Kevin Wayne Weeks; sons, Anthony Wayne Smith (Cindy), Muscle Shoals and Jonathon D. Weeks, Florence; daughters, Vickie Smith, Rogersville and Teresa Russell, Tuscumbia; brother, Gary Irons and Will Irons (Sue), Florence; sisters, Marie Mitchell, Florence and Shirley Williamson (Joey), Lutts, TN; grandchildren, Ryann, Beverly, Daniel, Amber, Anna-Catherine, Hillary, Anthony, and Zack; and great-grandchildren, Ally, Riley, Jay-Gunnar, Brantley, Maggie, Georgia, and Anniston.
A special thanks to Encompass nurses, Julie, Jamie and Constance.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
