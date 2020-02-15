CORINTH, MISSISSIPPI — A Celebration of Life memorial service for Barbara Jean Judd Hustler, 87, of Corinth, MS will be Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Magnolia Funeral Home Chapel of Memories with Military Honors. Brother Warren Jones will officiate the service. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 P.M. until service time at Magnolia Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hustler passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at her residence. She was born November 5, 1932 in Los Angeles, CA to Benjamin Sterling Horton, III and Helen Geneva Robbins Horton. She was a computer operator and a member of Atlanta Avenue Baptist Church in Sheffield, AL. She was a wonderful homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother who loved life to the fullest. She loved to travel during her military life with her spouse. She loved genealogy, was a talented artist and loved her church.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Robert W. Hustler of Corinth, MS; her sons, Fred William Judd of New Mexico and Harold Benjamin Judd (Sybilla) of Sheffield, AL; her daughter, Anita Eileen Riddle of Corinth, MS; 11 grandchildren, Michael Richard Zabilnik (Mary), Michelle Renee Patterson, Crista Marie Jacobsen (Paul), Alexandria Marie Judd, Justin Shane Eitniear (Heather), Rachel Marie Worley (Jason), Christopher Alexander Judd (Laurie) and Stephen Paul Judd (Brandy); 22 great-grandchildren; ninegreat-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Leo Harold Judd, Jr.; her father, Benjamin Sterling Horton, III; her mother, Helen Geneva Robbins Horton; her grandson, Daniel Tristan Eitniear; and her brothers, Richard Horton, George Horton, Benjamin Horton and William Horton.
Magnolia Funeral Home has been honored to serve the family of Mrs. Barbara Jean Judd Hustler.
Commented