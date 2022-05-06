TUSCUMBIA — Barbara Jean King Thompson, 77, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Visitation will be today, May 6, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. There will be a graveside service Saturday, May 7, at Hawk Pride Church of Christ Cemetery beginning at 3:30 p.m. with David Conley officiating.
Barbara was retired from ECM Hospital Surgery Department. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Thompson, and her parents, James Arnold and Ruth King.
Barbara is survived by her children, James Thompson, Sheffield and Robin Thompson, Tuscumbia; sister, Donna King, Tuscumbia; sister-in-law, Janice Rikard; and numerous cousins.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Stonecipher, Logan McInnish, Tony King, Kevin Renard, Scott Richardson, and Derek Sanderson.
The family extends special thanks to Enhabit Hospice.
