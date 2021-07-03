WATERLOO — Barbara Jean Parker, 74, died July 2, 2021. Arrangements to be announced. Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights, is assisting the family. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.

