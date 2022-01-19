FLORENCE — Barbara Jean Underwood, 79, died January 15, 2022. Graveside service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens with Colbert Memorial Chapel directing. She was a local business owner and sold Avon for many years.

