FLORENCE — Barbara Jean Underwood, 79, of Florence, Alabama, passed away January 15, 2022. Graveside service will be today January 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be Larry Burbank. She was a local business owner and sold Avon for many years.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Underwood Sr.; parents, Bill and Melvina Kelley; sisters, Bassel Johnson and Geneva Wright.
Barbara is survived by her children, Sylvia Jones (Lee), Cindy Smitherman, Tommy Underwood Jr., and Alicia Vickers (Keith); brother, Gary Kelley (Mae); sisters, Gerlean Hamby (Reuben) and Gail McDonald; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers.
Special thanks to Marcine Swinney, granddaughter Amberly Robinson and to the Doctors, nurses and staff of the critical care unit at NAMC for all their compassion and care.
In lieu of flowers, please give donations to Alzheimer’s Association.
