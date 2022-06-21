RIPLEY, MISSISSIPPI — Barbara Jenkins Nichols, 80, formerly of Golden, Mississippi, died June 19, 2022. Services will be Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. Belmont, MS. Visitation will be today from 4 to 8 at the funeral home with burial in Belmont City Cemetery.

