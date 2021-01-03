FLORENCE — Barbara Jo Holden, 73, of Florene, AL, passed away January 2, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence. She was retired from Florence Nursing & Rehab Center and of the Church of Christ faith.
Survivors include son, Travis Holden; daughters: Tammy Thigpen and Teresa Holden; brother, Freed Lovett; sisters, Patricia Pearson, Tia Lovett and June Lovett; two grandchildren; and three great grandchildre.
Preceded in death by parents, William Lovett and Captola Dodd Lovett Jossera; husband, Bobby E. Holden; daughter, Kerri Ann Thornton.
There will be a private, family only, graveside service for Mrs. Holden at Hill Cemetery with Bro. Tim Grigsby officiating. Burial will be in Hill Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
