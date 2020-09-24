FLORENCE — On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Barbara Judith Anderson Galloway, wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 82. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Galloway and parents, Mack and Isobel Anderson of Rogersville, TN.
She is survived by her four children, Ed Galloway (Shari), Jon Galloway (Arlene), Brian Galloway (Sharon), and Judy Galloway Meek (Charlie). She has 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A funeral/memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be sent to West Virginia School of Preaching, P.O. Box 785, Moundsville, WV 26041
Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com.
