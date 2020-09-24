FLORENCE — On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Barbara Judith Anderson Galloway, wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 82. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Galloway and parents, Mack and Isobel Anderson of Rogersville, TN.

She is survived by her four children, Ed Galloway (Shari), Jon Galloway (Arlene), Brian Galloway (Sharon), and Judy Galloway Meek (Charlie). She has 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A funeral/memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be sent to West Virginia School of Preaching, P.O. Box 785, Moundsville, WV 26041

Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.