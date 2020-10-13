LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Barbara June Rosson Hall, 65, died October 9, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. She was a retired LPN from Elk Valley Health Services.

