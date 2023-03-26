SHEFFIELD — Barbara Powell LeMay of Sheffield, AL went to be with the Lord on the morning of March 23, 2023.
She is survived by her sons, Russell Barden LeMay and his wife, Tana, Ralph Evans LeMay; as well her grandchildren, Luke Christensen (Emily), Cade LeMay, Sarah Christensen, Rhett LeMay, Mary-Helen LeMay, and Russell Jankowski.
Predeceasing her in death are her husband, Robert B. LeMay; parents, Mignon and Kermit Powell; and her brothers, Kenneth, Donnie and Ronnie Powell
Barbara was a native of Welford, SC. She was a lifelong educator which was her true passion. Holding a master’s degree in English from Converse College in South Carolina, Barbara taught at James F. Byrnes High School in Duncan, SC, Jacksonville State University, University of North Alabama, Northwest Shoals Community College, and Covenant Christian School.
In 2004, she was awarded the Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers Award. She was a member of Sheffield First United Methodist Church where she taught a couple’s Sunday School class for more than 50 years. Barbara was active in UMW, weekly prayer groups and consistently volunteered with the church activities. She was a member of the Panaroma Study club and Rivermont Garden Club.
The family would like to sincerely thank those at Florence Rehab and Nursing for their excellent care while Barbara was there. They would also like to thank Joey Poss of Centerwell Home Health who served her as a patient and loving therapist as well as Laura Lowery of Enhabit.
