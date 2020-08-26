TUSCUMBIA — Barbara Lynne Cleveland, 73, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held at First Baptist Church Colbert Heights, 6000 Woodmont Drive, Tuscumbia, on Saturday, August 29, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Seth Hood officiating.
Barbara was a Godly and humble woman who loved Christ with all her heart. She loved to read God’s word. She loved to put others first, always before herself. She left a legacy to her family of God’s amazing love and grace and was an example to all who knew her. She was a proud mother and grandmother. Only heaven knows what a wonderful and eternal impact that she had on others. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. She was an active member of First Baptist Church and joyfully served in various capacities.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Jr. and Portia Irwin Adams.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Freddy Cleveland; sons, Marc Cleveland of Purvis, MS and Michael Cleveland (Shannon) of Chelsea, AL; brothers, Larry Adams (Bobbie) of Matthews, NC, Jeffrey Adams (Meryl) of Elkins, WV, and Stephen Adams (Shelia) of Buckhannon, WV; sister, Pamala Damron of Huntington, WV; and grandchildren, Hannah and Serria Cleveland of Chelsea, AL.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to your church or your favorite charity.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
