TUSCUMBIA — Barbara Lynne Cleveland, 73, died August 23, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held at First Baptist Church Colbert Heights, Tuscumbia on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. She was the wife of Freddy Cleveland. Colbert Memorial will be assisting.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.