FLORENCE

Barbara Maxine Foust Skipworth, 93, died July 5, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Elkins Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

