KNOXVILLE — Barbara J. Mixon, 95, entered the gates of heaven to meet her savior on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James B. Mixon; and parents, Eugene and Alta Jackson.
She is survived by her children, James “Mickey” (Patricia) Mixon, Dr. W. R. “Bob” (Judy) Mixon and Patti (Luke) Lee; grandchildren, Courtney(Alex) Knecht, Lauren (David) Dubay, Will (Nathalie) Mixon, Evan (Sara) Mixon, Sarah (Austin) Moore, Michael Mixon, Jonathan Mixon, Benjamin Mixon, Andrew Mixon, and Aaron Mixon. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren.
Barbara was born in 1927 in Florence, AL and graduated from Russellville High School. After graduating from secretarial school, she worked several years as a secretary and then later became a homemaker. Barbara was the definition of a prayer warrior, praying daily, by name, for her family and friends. She found joy in spending time with Jesus and talking to him about those she loved. The family is being served by Click Funeral Home, Farragut Chapel www.clickfh.com, 865-671-6100.
