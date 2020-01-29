FLORENCE — Barbara Nell Borden Kelly, 73, of Florence, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be held Thursday, January 30 at 2:00 p.m. at Florence Boulevard Church of Christ with Austin Johnson officiating. The body will lie in repose from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.
Mrs. Kelly was a lifelong Shoals resident. She was a retired CNA from Mitchell Hollingsworth and a member of Florence Boulevard Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents, Talmadge and Mary Lou Borden; eight brothers; and two sisters.
She is survived by her sons, Dewayne, Keith and Greg Kelly; brother, Phillip Borden; sisters, Betty Hodges and Delores Kelly; grandchild, Brooklyn Kelly; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
