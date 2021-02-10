RUSSELLVILLE — Barbara Norton Ghrigsby, 78 of Russellville, Alabama, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, Alabama.
She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Russellville, Alabama. She was President of The Humane Society for many years and had a love for all animals. She rescued 1000’s of pets making sure they all would eat, many times before she herself would eat. She was a lover of gospel music, listening to it daily and her Church was her favorite place to go.
Ms. Ghrigsby is survived by her daughter, Miranda Ghrigsby McGee (Mark); grandsons, Calvin Garrett McGee, Avery Blake McGee; graddaughter, Isabell “Angel” Victoria McGee; special friends, David and Lisa Cochran. A host of dear and wonderful friends who loved and cared for Barbara as if she were their family, spending many precious hours with her and enjoying stories, food and much love.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hobert and Mamie Norton; son, Randy Green; husbands, Billy Green and Harrel Ghrigsby; sister-in-law, Lottie Norton; brothers, Bill Norton and Travis Norton.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 1 until 2 p.m. at Friendship Freewill Baptist Church with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. Brother Keith Prince will officiate. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery.
Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville, Alabama is assisting the family.
