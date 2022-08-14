FLORENCE — Barbara (Joan) Stephens Padilla, passed away at her home on August 11, 2022.
Joan was raised in Leoma, TN and Killen, AL.
She was survived by her mother, Dorathy Krick; sisters, Vonda Gilliam (Dee) and Sandy Simmons; brother, Stanly Stephens; daughters, Missy Whitehead (Brett) and Jessica Thomas (Katie); sons, Andy Bretherick and Frank Padilla (Kat).
Joan was survived by six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, with one on the way.
Grandchildren are, Casey Rodda (Phil), Candy Morgan, Corey Morgan, Cody Bretherick (Casey), Savanna Bretherick, and Celee Bretherick.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Padilla; father, RL Stephens; sister, Betty Jean Stephens; grandson, Hunter Watermen; and nephew, Richard Gilliam,
Joan has been a dog and cat rescue for many animals for years. She had a passion for all beautiful things in life. She loved family and friends. Everyone that knew her loved her, as she treated everyone with respect. Joan never met a stranger and had a joke on the ready for anyone.
She only wanted a celebration of life. We will be having said celebration in upcoming weeks.
Joan asked in lieu of flowers, please donate to one of the many no kill shelters of your choice in her name.
During the past years we have met so many good nurses and doctors that has helped mom. We would like to send out a few words of gratitude to all that has helped Mom and family during this time.
Hospice of North Alabama and Dr. Eric Santiago took wonderful care of our mom and she loved every one of you. Thank you again.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
Commented