WATERLOO — Barbara Tune Parker, 74 of Waterloo, died Friday, July 2, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, July 5, 2021 , from 6:00-8:00 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home in Central Heights. The funeral service will be Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., in the funeral home chapel, with Vance Hutton officiating. Burial will follow in Cherry Cemetery in Walnut Grove.
Barbara was a member of Pine Hill Church of Christ. She retired after 46 years of service at Farmer’s and Merchant’s Bank. She was a loving mother, Gan Gan, and Gi Gi to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, word search and canning for her family. She was known for her spaghetti sauce and dill pickles.
Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Willard Tune.
She is survived by her children, Lisa Orrick (Stevie), and Preston Parker (Tara); mother, Bonnie Tune; sister, Polly Howard (Charles); grandchildren, Ryan (Emily), Deidre (Josh), Molly (Michael), Campbell, and Morgan (Jeremy); and great grandchildren, Asia, Keith, Ty, Amilla, Ellie, Baylee, Maci, Mali, Maddox, Macson, Alex, Race, and Beckham.
Pallbearers are Jeremy Minor, Michael Carmack, Josh Kelly, Ryan Orrick, Campbell Parker, and Kevin Howard.
Special thanks to Kindred Home Health and Teresa Lowe for their special care.
